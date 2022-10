Not Available

In this indie comedy from helmer Bob Byington, dry wit and deadpan humor abound as aptly named lyricist Harmony (Justin Rice) insists on wallowing in misery eons after being unceremoniously dumped by his girlfriend, the lovely Jessica (Kristen Tucker). While the members of Harmony's family are long over his antics, that doesn't stop him from milking his heartbreak and telling his tale of woe to anyone who will listen.