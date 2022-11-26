Harmy’s Star Wars Despecialized Edition

Not Available

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also attempting to rescue Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader. ==================================================== This is a reconstruction of the 1977 theatrical version of STAR WARS. The original shots were painstakingly restored using various sources and the film received an extensive shot by shot colour correction based on a fade free 1977 I.B. Technicolor Print.