Harmy's THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Despecialized Edition

After the Rebels are brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett all over the galaxy. —————————————————————————————————————- THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK - DESPECIALIZED EDITION REMASTERED (v2.0) This is a reconstruction of the 1980 theatrical version of The Empire Strikes Back. The original shots were painstakingly restored using various sources (listed below) and the film received an extensive shot by shot colour correction. The remastered version (v2.0) represents a significant improvement in picture quality over the earlier 1.0 version due to the use of better encoding and higher quality sources and replacing many of the despecialized shots with higher quality ones.