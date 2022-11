Not Available

Armed with a purple crayon and plenty of imagination, a 4-year-old boy named Harold creates his own world in this Emmy-winning animated series based on Crockett Johnson's classic children's book. This assortment of episodes finds the preschooler mingling with dinosaurs ("A Blast from the Past"), paying homage to artistic masterpieces ("Harold the Artiste") and living as a Wild West outlaw ("Cowboy Harold").