A long odyssey from a humble, Idaho farm boy in overalls, Harold B Lee's maturation was steady and unwavering. Born in 1899 to Samuel Marion and Louisa Bingham Lee, Harold received a typical country education. Always ahead of his time, he became the teacher of a one-room school at age 17 and a principal at 18. His progress lifted him from near poverty and obscurity to fulfill his destiny and he became Prophet and seer, God's spokesman to the inhabitants of the world - the eleventh President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.