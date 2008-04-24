Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Having satisfied their urge for White Castle, Harold and Kumar jump on a plane to catch up with Harold's love interest, who's headed for the Netherlands. But the pair must change their plans when Kumar is accused of being a terrorist. Rob Corddry also stars in this wild comedy sequel that follows the hapless stoners' misadventures as they try to avoid being captured by the Department of Homeland Security.
|John Cho
|Harold Lee
|Kal Penn
|Kumar Patel
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Rob Corddry
|Ron Fox
|Jack Conley
|Deputy Frye
|David Krumholtz
|Goldstein
