2008

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 24th, 2008

Studio

New Line Cinema

Having satisfied their urge for White Castle, Harold and Kumar jump on a plane to catch up with Harold's love interest, who's headed for the Netherlands. But the pair must change their plans when Kumar is accused of being a terrorist. Rob Corddry also stars in this wild comedy sequel that follows the hapless stoners' misadventures as they try to avoid being captured by the Department of Homeland Security.

Cast

John ChoHarold Lee
Kal PennKumar Patel
Neil Patrick HarrisNeil Patrick Harris
Rob CorddryRon Fox
Jack ConleyDeputy Frye
David KrumholtzGoldstein

