Beijing, the present day. Stressed out over whether to dump her three-year boyfriend Zheng Ming in favour of Peter, a western businessman, video-game designer Meiqi finds her private life is affecting her work. She also suspects that Zheng Ming is now stalking her, and is the masked attacker who almost killed her one night in an underground carpark. So she can finally sort out her feelings, her boss Laura arranges a holiday for her in a tropical archipelago, along with Zheng Ming, her work colleague YoYo and YoYo's boyfriend, Sen.