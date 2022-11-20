Not Available

The year was 2081 and everybody was finally equal. Nobody was smarter than anybody else. Nobody was better looking than anybody else. Nobody was stronger than anybody else, quicker than anybody else. All this equality was due to the 211th, 212th & 213th amendments to the Constitution and the unceasing vigilance of the agents of the United States Handicapper General. They were not only equal before God & the law, everybody was equal every which way. Harrison Bergeron is an adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's short story by the same name