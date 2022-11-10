1987

Harry and the Hendersons

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 4th, 1987

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

Returning from a hunting trip in the forest, the Henderson family's car hits an animal in the road. At first they fear it was a man, but when they examine the "body" they find it's a "bigfoot". They think it's dead so they decide to take it home (there could be some money in this). As you guessed, it isn't dead. Far from being the ferocious monster they fear "Harry" to be, he's a friendly giant.

Cast

John LithgowGeorge Henderson
Melinda DillonNancy Henderson
Margaret LangrickSarah Henderson
Joshua RudoyErnie Henderson
Kevin Peter HallHarry
David SuchetJacques Lafleur

Images