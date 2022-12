Not Available

This film interprets the life and work of American photographer Harry Callahan, guided by his thoughts about photography and reminiscences of Ansel Adams, Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen, and Aaron Siskind. The film includes Callahan at work in 1973 and 1983, segments of his films, archival film of him teaching at the Rhode Island School of Design and recent interviews. A moving tribute to one of this century's most distinguished photographers.