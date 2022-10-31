Not Available

After a critically acclaimed, 15 day sold-out run on Broadway comes the release of HARRY CONNICK, JR. IN CONCERT ON BROADWAY. The show left critics raving and fans cheering. Over the past two decades, Harry Connick, Jr. has proven to be among the world's most successful and multi-talented artists. Harry first reached a mass audience as a pianist, singer and bandleader, securing his place as a renaissance man and versatile entertainer. His career has been studded with awards and recognition, including several multi-platinum and gold albums; 25 million albums sold around the world; Grammy and Emmy Awards; and Tony nominations for both his work as a composer and for his lead acting role.