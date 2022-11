Not Available

Harry Connick, Jr. has redefined the art of jazz piano and vocals. His repertoire ranges from stylish and witty interpretations of jazz standards to his own compositions, arranged for solo piano, jazz trio and big band. Singin' & Swingin' charts Harry's exploration of this musical style, in videos for five songs, and in three songs filmed live at London's Dominion Theatre for this home video, plus an exclusive interview.