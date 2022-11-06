Harry Langdon: Lost and Found - A Story in Five Parts

Not Available

An off-screen narrator and nine talking heads make the case for Harry Langdon being ranked just below Chaplin, Keaton, and Lloyd as a fine movie comedian. They celebrate his slowed-down style as original and, later, influential. They take issue with Frank Capra's assessment of Langdon's small talent and large ego, suggesting instead that the villain in Langdon's rapid fall may well have been his second wife. Langdon's story is told chronologically, with many clips from silent and sound films. The film celebrates his supporting roles and later writing credits as well as his earlier silent features.