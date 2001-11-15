2001

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 15th, 2001

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter has lived under the stairs at his aunt and uncle's house his whole life. But on his 11th birthday, he learns he's a powerful wizard -- with a place waiting for him at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As he learns to harness his newfound powers with the help of the school's kindly headmaster, Harry uncovers the truth about his parents' deaths -- and about the villain who's to blame.

Cast

Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter
Rupert GrintRon Weasley
Emma WatsonHermione Granger
Richard HarrisProfessor Albus Dumbledore
Maggie SmithProfessor Minerva McGonagall
Robbie ColtraneRubeus Hagrid

View Full Cast >

Images