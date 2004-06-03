2004

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 3rd, 2004

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts for a third adventure and magic filled year in this follow-up to the first two Potter blockbusters. Harry comes face to face with danger yet again, this time in the form of escaped convict Sirius Black. In a bid for help, Harry turns to sympathetic Professor Lupin -- but will it be enough?

Cast

Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter
Rupert GrintRon Weasley
Emma WatsonHermione Granger
Gary OldmanSirius Black
David ThewlisProfessor Remus Lupin
Alan RickmanProfessor Severus Snape

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images