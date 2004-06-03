Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts for a third adventure and magic filled year in this follow-up to the first two Potter blockbusters. Harry comes face to face with danger yet again, this time in the form of escaped convict Sirius Black. In a bid for help, Harry turns to sympathetic Professor Lupin -- but will it be enough?
|Daniel Radcliffe
|Harry Potter
|Rupert Grint
|Ron Weasley
|Emma Watson
|Hermione Granger
|Gary Oldman
|Sirius Black
|David Thewlis
|Professor Remus Lupin
|Alan Rickman
|Professor Severus Snape
