A parody of three of 2011 biggest film; 'X-Men: First Class', 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are preparing for a fun Halloween until Professor X and Magneto ask for their help to stop Voldemort. Feeling ambushed, Voldemort unleashes the Transformers to attack the Earth. Now it's up to the X-Men to save the world.