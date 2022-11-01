Not Available

Real life ex-couple Richard Buonagurio and Lorelei Prince star in this fictional story about when a break up turns into a break down. Harry loves Judy. Judy wants a change. "Harry's Judy" explores a relationship coming to an end and the aftermath of the decision to go separate ways. Unfortunately, Harry doesn't understand the concept of breaking-up, especially when he's given so much of his soul to Judy. There's no choice but to follow her. The film is an experimental look at the candid aspects of the before and after of a relationship, shot in a documentary style with improvised dialogue. A film by Richard Buonagurio Starring Lorelei Prince, Richard Buonagurio, Deirdre Herlihy, Ryan Andrew Balas and Eric Mangin. Produced and Photographed by Ryan Andrew Balas www.robelfilms.com