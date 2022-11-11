Hart to Hart: Harts in High Season

Not Available

One of the final entries in the series of romantic suspense adventures takes Jennifer and Jonathan Hart off to Sydney, Australia, where they plan to purchase a wildlife reserve from Jennifer’s old flame, the handsome and mysterious Elliott Manning.Manning challenges Jonathan, and their old rivalry is rekindled, with Hart besting Manning every time. When Manning begins to behave strangely toward Jennifer, a series of disturbing events reveals that this rivalry is no longer so good-natured, and the Harts find themselves bait in a trap.