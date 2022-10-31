Hart to Hart Returns

Not Available

Jonathan Hart, the wealthy entrepreneur, and his charming investigative reporter wife, Jennifer, once again get caught up in a mystery, this time involving corrupt government contractors. Aided by their trusty servant Max, who is more family than employee, and their dog Freeway, the Harts try to resolve issues with an investigation into Jonathan’s business dealings with an old friend in the aerospace industry, and find themselves in the midst of a dark plot which will put Jonathan’s freedom, their home, and even their lives in jeopardy.