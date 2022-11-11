Hart To Hart: Two Harts in Three-Quarter Time

Not Available

This entry in the long-running romance of Jonathan and Jennifer Hart picks up following the death of their beloved friend Max when the Harts go to Montreal for the reading of his will. While there, they learn of a clock Max has left for them with his niece, Marie, which is stolen before they can receive it. Meanwhile, Marie’s partner in their antique shop, Vivienne, meets with Ronnie, her secret lover and the husband of the Harts’ friend Lady Camilla Ashley, and is subsequently killed. The clock seems to be at the center of a mystery which includes kidnapping and murder, and the Harts will have to unravel it if they want to get their gift from Max back.