Not Available

Abdulkadir is a scrooge. He works as a loan shark. His daughter, Suliati, is going steady with Ahmad. But Abdulkadir resents his daughter's lover due to his poverty. Instead, he pairs off Suliati with the wealthy Abdulrachman. Meanwhile, Abdulkadir is dating Rohana, his own son, Ramelan's girlfriend. Finally, it is revealed that Ahmad is actually Abdulrachman's son. In the end, Ahmad gets to marry Suliati.