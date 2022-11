Not Available

On December 18, 2005, a native was elected president of Bolivia for the first time in history. Evo Morales Ayma was supported by 36 native groups, the social movements, academic and intellectual circles and a massive popular backing which allowed him to obtain 53,7% of the votes. The coca growers from the Tropic of Cochabamba, better known as Chapare, played a leading role in this process.