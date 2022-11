Not Available

Koyama Haruka was an office worker who lived an unremarkable life, but one day she comes across a large platter of Bizen ware on display at a department store. Little by little, even at work and on her days off, Haruka is unable to think about anything but Bizen ware. With her heart filled by an inexpressible zeal, she heads to the city of Bizen in Okayama Prefecture and excitedly visits the creator of the large platter, Osamu.