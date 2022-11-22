Not Available

Harvard Here I Come

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures

This little masterpiece finds Rosenbloom, playing himself, receiving an award from the satirical Harvard Lampoon for his well-known stupidity. Instead of being enrage, Slapsie Maxie is delighted by the "honor", and promptly tries to enroll at the ivy-league university. Upon arriving on campus, our punchy hero is pounced upon by a group of eccentric scientists led by Professor Alvin (Byron Foulger), who is convinced that Rosenbloom is the "missing link" that science has long been searching for

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images