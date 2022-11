Not Available

Harvest of Redemption was inspired by a true story which occurred in the Texas Rio Grande Valley in the 1920's. It is a coming of age story about a young Latino's struggle as he grows up and attempts to overcome the resentment incurred after witnessing the brutal murder of his father as a young child. His journey is threaded with the very vivid and real colors of life including love, hate, faith, revenge and ultimately Redemption. Written by Hippo Films