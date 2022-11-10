1950

Harvey

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Release Date

October 12th, 1950

Studio

Universal Pictures

The classic stage hit gets the Hollywood treatment in the story of Elwood P. Dowd who makes friends with a spirit taking the form of a human-sized rabbit named Harvey that only he sees (and a few privileged others on occasion also.) After his sister tries to commit him to a mental institution, a comedy of errors ensues. Elwood and Harvey become the catalysts for a family mending its wounds and for romance blossoming in unexpected places.

Cast

James StewartElwood P. Dowd
Josephine HullVeta Louise Simmons
Peggy DowMiss Kelly
Charles DrakeDr. Sanderson
Cecil KellawayDr. Chumley
Victoria HorneMyrtle Mae Simmons

