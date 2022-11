Not Available

A Texas sodbuster happily packs his bags and heads to Germany upon learning that he has inherited a Heidelberg hotel in director Hubert Frank's risqué sex farce starring Josef Moosholzer and Judith Fritsch. Shortly after the farmer's arrival, however, he discovers that the picturesque inn he envisioned is instead an infamous bordello. But when he tries to clean up the business, he finds himself in a fix as the town's denizens strike back.