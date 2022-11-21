Hashiriya: Hardcore Underground Racing

Not Available

Too hot for viewing in Japan this video has drifted into the States to become the hottest underground Japanese import in real motor sports. Finally the video that has all of the insiders talking at car show sand on the internet is available on DVD. The Japanese drifting video HASHIRIYA stuns viewers with highly illegal street racing police chases crashes and street drifting on public streets. Viewers will learn how to tune their car from the originators of drifting and learn techniques they've never even heard of from the Japanese mechanics that invented Drifting! See the roots the revolution and real culture of where Drifting began. The Mischief of Japan!