Hassan Ellol

Hasan al-Lul is a poor young man. His father used to smuggle weapons to the guerrillas during the triple aggression. But 40 years later, his son Hassansmuggles watches and small goods into the cushions of his car. Hassan meets with a fair customs inspector who refuses to bribe. On the way to Port Said , he also meet with the beautiful Fatima Sarsawi, who lives with her father in Cairo. She goes to visit her drug-dealing father who runs a cartel and tries to get elected to the parliament.