The first work by Fran Araujo and Ernesto de Nova describes the odyssey of Hassan, a Moroccan immigrant who can no longer find work in Spain after thirteen years in the country and decides to go home. He puts all his savings into a second-hand tractor to secure a living in Morocco and sets out to drive it back. When he came to Spain he had nothing, now he's returning with his only belonging: el Rayo.