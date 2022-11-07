Hassan, the Bald

Not Available

Inspired by Iranian folk tales and reputed as the first Iranian musical movie, the film follows the story of the lazybones congenitally bald Hassan who is tricked out of the house by his mother. Then he learns about Chelgis, a girl kidnapped and kept by an ogre in his enchanted garden. Smitten by her beauty, Hassan tries to find a way to save her. In a public bathroom, he encounters his doppelganger. The doppelganger promises to fulfill his wishes in return for a fraction of his life. But when fulfilled, his wishes do not emerge the same he envisioned…