Not Available

Hasta el viento tiene miedo

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Claudia is a troubled teen confined in a very particular support center ruled with roughness by renowned psychiatrist Bernarda Alquicira. Coexisting with girls who have experienced similar trances, Claudia confronts horrible visions of Andrea, a beautiful intern who committed suicide a year ago. Another strange patient -Josefina- and doctor Lucia Franyutti -the right arm of Bernarda- seem to know the key to the bizarre return of Andrea, but even they are disturbed by the supernatural events that take place when the wind starts to blow.

Cast

Martha Higareda
Verónica Langer
Magali Boysselle

