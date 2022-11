Not Available

Angel and his fiancé Mayra are frustrated with the life they lead. Living in a tiny, rundown house isn't what they had planned out for their future. Dreaming of a better life and desperate for a change, they were seduced by the temptations of money, power, and luxury the drug cartel offered to them. With the pressure from Mayra to change their lives, Angel seeks out a job with the cartel, but they never expected the consequences that would come with it.