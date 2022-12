Not Available

Charlie has just gotten out of jail. The only thing he knows for sure? He ain't going back. The only place he knows? Hastings Street. As he tries to stay on the straight and narrow, he falls for Melody, a beautiful and troubled woman. He's gotta get out and he's gotta take Melody with him. As the odds begin to stack up, Charlie is forced to make his own way. All or nothing. Live or die.