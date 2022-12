Not Available

Hasyam (Humour) is the eighth film in writer-director Jayaraj’s Navarasa series that has so far yielded Shantham, Karunam, Bhibatsa, Adbutham, Veeram, Bhayanakam and Roudram, with one more to come. Rasa means juice, flavour or essence, and – to put it in the simplest terms possible –Navarasa in the Indian arts refers to the nine (nava) emotional states as captured by a work of art, and as manifested in the audience’s experience of and response to that work.