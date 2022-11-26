Not Available

Even the smallest creatures can make a big difference in this eggs-ceptionally funny adventure! Young chicks Cluck Norris, Chickpea and Tiny SchwarzHENegger are determined to show everyone that chickens really can fly, but when their tiny alien pal, Magic, is in danger, this young feathered trio will join the efforts of their animal neighbors-including Charlie Horse, Angelina Poultrie, Meryl Cheep and more-in order to save their home and their friend from the "fowlest" of villains. Featuring the voice talents of Sean Astin and Jeff Foxworthy, it's a wild rescue mission that will have everyone cracking up.