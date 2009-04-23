2009

Hatching Pete

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 2009

Studio

Disney Channel

Pete Ivey (Jason Dolley) is the type of guy who's easily overlooked in the school halls -- unlike his boisterous best friend, Cleatus Poole (Mitchel Musso), who's proudly carrying on the family tradition of spreading school spirit as the spirited Brewster High chicken. But when the costume prompts an allergy attack, Poole begs Pete to take his place at center court; the resulting anonymity frees Pete to discover his inner star. Trouble is, it's Poole who's getting all the attention from fans, who think he's the one behind the mask. Meanwhile, Pete's attempts to get noticed by pretty new girl Angela (Josie Loren) are complicated by the fact that she's also entranced with the mysterious man in the chicken suit. In the end, Pete must decide whether facing the possibility of rejection is worth revealing himself for what -- and who -- he really is.

Cast

Mitchel MussoCleatis Poole
Tiffany ThorntonJamie Wynn
Josie LorenAngela Morrissey
Aramis KnightWendell Pate
Jason DolleyPete Ivey

View Full Cast >

Images