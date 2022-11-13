Hatchlings

Not Available

Mary Burch is in the fantasy business. A night spent in her house is a night spent with your deepest desire in the flesh. And in the year 1972, when so many loved ones are overseas, missing, or worse, business at the Burch House is booming. Unfortunately for Mary's customers however, nights end while desires only grow stronger, and before long visitors are sacrificing their very souls to stay in Mary's macabre bordello of dreams. All the while the house continues to feed, until the wall between fantasy and reality finally cracks.