Depicts unique perspectives on antisemitism from young and old alike, from Jew and non-Jew, from within historic Jewish neighborhoods in Europe, to the streets of Charlottesville and Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue massacre. This narrative connects real stories of current survivors of violent antisemitism, to those of the Holocaust. 'Hate Among Us' illustrates how renewed intolerance is taking root in our communities, institutions and universities, with far reaching consequences around the world.