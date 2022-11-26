Not Available

In 1998, some young guys arranged a party in Gothenburg. Four guys who did not get into the party wanted revenge and built a fire to spoil the party. The fire spread explosively and 63 young people died and over 200 were injured. Nebil, who arranged the party, was accused of 63 friends' death. He was then 15 years old. He lost his footing in life, became grossly criminal and participated in gang wars in Gothenburg. In 2013 he was shot. Shirin was 14 years old when she went to the party with her two sisters. Both sisters perished in the fire. Her curiosity about the guilty got her to seek them out, to find out what was behind their actions. Danijel miraculously survived. He was in hospital for six months before he came back to life. Then he wanted to be able to do everything that his friends could. But it did not work. Nebil, Shirin and Danijel are three of the young people we will meet, 15 years after the disaster, in Hate and Reconciliation.