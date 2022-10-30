Not Available

"Hate Crimes in the Heartland," a feature documentary explores the 250,000 hate crimes committed in America each year through the powerful stories of two crimes committed in Tulsa, Oklahoma - over 90 years apart. Like no other documentary exploring this topic, "Hate Crimes in the Heartland" tells powerful stories of survivors, activists, leaders, and community members. The film explores current and past hate crimes in our nation, asking important questions related to social justice, and portrays the remarkable influence of the media on the justice system.