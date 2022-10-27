Hate Story

Not Available

After journalist, Kaavya Krishna exposes corporate corruption orchestrated by tycoon Siddharth Dhanrajgir, she is soon wooed by the businessman into a new job where she slowly falls in love with him culminating in a passionate night of love making. Yet, when Siddharth throws Kaavya to the curb as retribution for her expose, he also has her kidnapped and their baby forcefully aborted. This event sets Kaavya on a mission of vengeance, using her body as a sexual weapon to bring down Siddharth Dhanrajgir's empire, brick by brick.