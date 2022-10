Not Available

The story is about Aditya and Siya Singh who control the family business after the sad demise of Aditya's elder brother Vikram. Suddenly, an unknown businessman named Saurav Singhania enters their lives. Saurav, who shows interest in Aditya's company, makes them an unbelievable offer. What follows is Aditya and Siya's struggle to to uncover Saurav's real intentions. The erotic revenge thriller takes the audience through relationships, love, hatred and vengeance.