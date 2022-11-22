Hathyar: Face to Face with Reality

Not Available

Hathyar is a narrative which probes into the household of Raghunath, a dreaded gangster. His bereaved son Rohit has to face a lot of flak from the outside world, repeatedly reminding him of the stigma attached to his family because of his father's past. Just like his father, circumstances force Rohit to become a gangster and he gets the name Boxer Bhai. Rohit has weaknesses, he cannot stand any woman being called a prostitute, because his mom, Sonu was one, and he has fallen hard for a married woman, Gauri, who is enduring a marriage with a physically abusive spouse. Rohit snatches her out of this abusive relationships and remarries her. But Rohit's problems are far from over. There is a change in the political scenario and Rohit does not find support from any godfather. He is ordered to be arrested - dead or alive.