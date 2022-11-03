Hati Iblis

Not Available

Aini (Aini Hayati) is left to fend for herself after her father passed away from sickness. She finds employment as a maid for a nasty woman, who seems to be in a persistently vengeful mood and showers her with verbal and physical abuse. Rather coincidentally, Aini’s boyfriend Ramlan (Ali Rahman) happens to be the brother-in-law of the abusive employer. Aini confides her sorrows to Ramlan, who clearly identifies with her grim view of life, being unemployed and in a pretty forlorn state himself. Nonetheless, Ramlan is from a middle-class background and his proposal to marry Aini, who is considered socially inferior, is met with outright disapproval.