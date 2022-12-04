Hatsujô monogatari: Osananajimi wa Yari-mori

Not Available

This work, in which Tetsuya Takehora picked up a megaphone and Komatsu Komatsu wrote the script, is a youth ensemble drama depicting young people who are worried about the stage in Aomori Prefecture. In front of Masami Kimoto, who had an awkward relationship with her lover Michio Oda for some reason, her childhood friend Teruo Ikeda, who returned to Aomori for a temporary return from Tokyo, appears. Teruo, who gained confidence through a part-time job called "self-rental," influences the relationship between Masami and Michio.