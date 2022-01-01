Hatsune Miku: 39s Giving Day

Not Available

Miku's Day Thanksgiving is a solo-concert created for the virtual idol Hatsune Miku. The concert took place on the 9th March 2010 at Zepp Tokyo. This date was chosen because the Japanese words for 'three' and 'nine' can be read as 'Miku". A total of 5000 fans came to see Miku live, along with another 4000 fans who watched via online streaming. The concert was run using the 3D model data created by SEGA for the 'Hatsune Miku Project Diva Arcade" game - huge versions of the game's models stood on stage and gave fans a performance that they will never forget. The concert made news worldwide.