Hatsune Miku Expo in New York Blu-ray

"HATSUNE MIKU EXPO" began as a comprehensive event that promotes the creative culture surrounding Hatsune Miku to the world, attracting 15,000 visitors at its kick-off event in Indonesia in May 2014. In October 2014 the festival achieved a huge success in the US, gathering 30,000 fans in Los Angeles and New York. Among the festival's accompanying live concerts, the praised New York live performance in legendary New York venue Hammerstein Ballroom is now finally available to enjoy on film!! Opening with the festival's theme song "Sharing The World”, the set list boasts of new songs as well as the most-beloved hit songs, featuring not only Hatsune Miku but all of her friends! Enjoy this fantastic production of Hatsune Miku's live performance, now available in limited special edition package!