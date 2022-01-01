Hatsune Miku: Live in Los Angeles 2011

Not Available

MIKUNOPOLIS. 2011 is joining with ANIME EXPO 2011 to bring a Hatsune Miku concert to Los Angeles, at the ANIME EXPO 2011 (Los Angeles Convention Center from the 1st July to the 4th July). She will be preforming with sponsorship from Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. in the NOKIA Theatre on the 2nd July 2011. The concert is based on the event that took place in Tokyo on the 9th March 2010 named "Miku's Day Thanksgiving", but will feature a few improvements over the original event. The 3D imaging will be created by SEGA and supervised by Crypton Future Media, the creators of Hatsune Miku.