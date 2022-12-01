Hatsune Miku Live Party 2013 (MikuPa)/Kansai

Not Available

This was the fourth year in a row a VOCALOID concert took place on March 9. The event, titled "初音ミク ライブパーティー 2013 in Kansai(ミクパ♪) (Hatsune Miku Live Party 2013 in Kansai (MikuPa♪) -39's Spring the 3rd Synthesis-", was held in the Wakayama Prefecture, in Kansai, at the Wakayama Big Whale. As this was a collaboration with WOWOW, the show was also broadcast live over WOWOW’s satellite channel. This was the first time an official Miku concert was held in the Kansai region of Japan; previous concerts have been held in Tokyo (which is in the Kantou region of Japan) and Sapporo (which is in Hokkaido). It lasted for three hours.